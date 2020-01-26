Nets' Kyrie Irving: Posts top scoring tally since return
Irving submitted 40 points (15-30 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 40 minutes Saturday in the Nets' 121-111 overtime victory over the Pistons.
After three down shooting performances in a row, Irving got back on track Saturday, delivering his second-most points of the season and his biggest scoring total in his six games since he returned from a shoulder injury earlier this month. The sterling outing was even more valuable in nine-category formats, as Irving committed just one turnover on the day.
