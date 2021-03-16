Irving tallied 34 points (13-18 FG, 4-6 3PT, 4-6), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 37 minutes Monday against the Knicks.

Irving did plenty of damage shooting the ball in this one, making up for James Harden's shooting struggles (0-for-5 3PT). The Duke product is averaging 28.6 points over his first five contests in March and will take the court against Wednesday in Indiana.