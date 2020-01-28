Nets' Kyrie Irving: Practices with team Tuesday
Irving (personal) was spotted practicing with the team Tuesday, freelance writer Christopher Lavinio reports.
Irving failed to take the court Sunday following the tragic death of his mentor, Kobe Bryant, and while it's good to see him back out on the practice floor, his availability for Wednesday against Detroit remains in question. The team should update his status closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...