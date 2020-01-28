Play

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Practices with team Tuesday

Irving (personal) was spotted practicing with the team Tuesday, freelance writer Christopher Lavinio reports.

Irving failed to take the court Sunday following the tragic death of his mentor, Kobe Bryant, and while it's good to see him back out on the practice floor, his availability for Wednesday against Detroit remains in question. The team should update his status closer to tipoff.

