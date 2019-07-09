Nets' Kyrie Irving: Puts pen to paper on deal

Irving officially signed a four-year, $136.49 million contract with the Nets on Saturday.

Irving's decision to join Brooklyn was one of the first dominoes to fall in free agency, but he was unable to formally sign with the Nets until July 6, when the NBA's moratorium on new deals officially ended. The star point guard's contract includes an estimated $36.5 million player option for 2022-23, when he could decline in order to enter free agency again ahead of his age-30 season.