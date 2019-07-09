Nets' Kyrie Irving: Puts pen to paper on deal
Irving officially signed a four-year, $136.49 million contract with the Nets on Saturday.
Irving's decision to join Brooklyn was one of the first dominoes to fall in free agency, but he was unable to formally sign with the Nets until July 6, when the NBA's moratorium on new deals officially ended. The star point guard's contract includes an estimated $36.5 million player option for 2022-23, when he could decline in order to enter free agency again ahead of his age-30 season.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expected to sign with Brooklyn•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Could land with Nets•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will test free agency•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ice cold shooting as C's head home•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Poor shooting continues•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 29 points in Game 3 loss•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.