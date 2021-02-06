Irving registered 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's loss against the Raptors.

Irving might have ended with 15 points, but he was extremely sloppy throughout the game -- he committed a season-high seven turnovers and also missed his four shots from beyond the arc. In fact, the 15-point output was Irving's lowest this season -- quite a step in the wrong direction after posting a season-high 39 points Tuesday against the Clippers. Irving ended a streak of four straight games with at least 25 points, but he shouldn't have problems turning things around in Brooklyn's next game at Philadelphia on Feb. 6, especially since Kevin Durant won't be available for that matchup due to the league's health and safety protocols.