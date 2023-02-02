Irving provided 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 139-96 loss to the Celtics.

The boo birds were out in TD Garden every time Irving touched the ball Wednesday. In a contest that wasn't remotely close with the Celtics leading by as many as 49 points, his fantasy managers are fortunate that he was able to salvage a decent fantasy line. Fortunately for Brooklyn, reinforcements are on the way with Ben Simmons (knee) considered day-to-day and Kevin Durant (knee) possibly returning around the All-Star break.