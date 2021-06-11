Irving recorded 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals and an assist across 45 minutes in Thursday's 86-83 loss to the Bucks.
The most glaring deficiency for Irving in Game 3 was his assist total. He effectively distributed the ball in his first two games against the Bucks, so the downtick in dimes is a sign of improvement in Milwaukee's defensive strategy. If Irving is unable to find the open man, the Nets' offense is bound to suffer.
