Irving posted 27 points (11-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in Monday's win over Minnesota.

Back from a three-game absence for personal reasons, Irving picked up where he left off, topping 25 points for the third straight game and offering a solid array of non-scoring contributions. When healthy, Irving has been among the most valuable guards in fantasy basketball this season, though he's missed 15 total games for a variety of reasons.