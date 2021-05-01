Irving mustered 28 points (12-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's loss against Portland.

Irving wasn't listed in the injury report Friday and was in line for a big role with Kevin Durant (rest) and James Harden (hamstring) out -- that was the case since he carried the team offensively and was the only player who reached the 20-point plateau. The star point guard, who bounced back from his nine-point effort against Toronto on Tuesday, has now scored at least 28 points in four of his last six contests.