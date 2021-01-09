Irving (personal) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Irving's status was upgraded to questionable on Saturday, but it's still not clear whether he'll play or not. Kevin Durant is now listed as probable, but if the two remain sidelined, look for Caris LeVert to run the show in the meantime.
