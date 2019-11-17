Nets' Kyrie Irving: Questionable Monday
Irving (shoulder) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Billy Reinhardt of Nets Daily reports.
Irving was held out of Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a shoulder issue, and the team will now wait to see how he feels Monday morning before updating his status. With both Irving and Caris LeVert (finger) out Saturday, the Nets started Spencer Dinwiddie and Garrett Temple in the backcourt.
