Irving supplied 37 points (14-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 134-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

Irving and superstar teammate Kevin Durant each scored 37 points, but that wasn't enough to prevent the Nets from falling to 1-2. Irving made an efficient 14 of 24 shots from the field and went 7-for-8 from the charity stripe while leading the team with eight boards and dishing five dimes. For good measure, he contributed a pair of steals and blocks on the defensive end to round out a standout stat line. Despite Brooklyn's early-season woes, Irving has been quite impressive, averaging 27.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks through three contests.