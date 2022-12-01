Irving racked up 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 victory over the Wizards.

Irving hasn't had his best shooting performances of late and has failed to record more than 10 field goals made in four straight contests, but he is still finding ways to produce while settling as Brooklyn's second-best offensive weapon behind Kevin Durant, who's having another elite year in his own right. Irving has scored at least 20 points in six games in a row, meaning he's achieved that feat in all but one of his appearances since returning from suspension.