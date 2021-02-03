Irving recorded 39 points (15-23 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes Tuesday in the Nets' 124-120 win over the Clippers.

The 39 points were a new season high for Irving, whose eruption didn't stop Kevin Durant (28 points, nine rebounds) and James Harden (23 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds) from turning in huge nights of their own. Irving had a particularly outstanding second half, scoring of his 24 points in 21 minutes.