Nets' Kyrie Irving: Receives green light
Irving (shoulder) has been cleared to play Thursday against Denver, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Irving was probable due to a shoulder issue, but as expected, he'll take the court Thursday night. He's expected to start and should handle his usual workload.
