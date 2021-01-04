Irving had 30 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

Kevin Durant's first-quarter struggles allowed Irving to take the reins during Sunday's game. After shooting under 40 percent in back-to-back games, Irving got right back to work with his first double-double since Jan. 14. Irving's sole issue Sunday was his five turnovers, something he only recorded thrice as Brooklyn's main man last season.