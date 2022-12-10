Irving accumulated 33 points (11-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-116 victory over the Hawks.

Irving's first double-double of the campaign somewhat surprisingly came as a result of his work on the boards rather than as a passer. The superstar point guard registered a season-high 11 rebounds to lead the Nets in that category, and he finished second in scoring, just one point behind Kevin Durant. Irving has scored exactly 33 points in each of his past two games, shooting 25-for-45 (55.6 percent) over the pair of contests.