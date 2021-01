Irving (personal) won't play Sunday against the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old will be sidelined for the third straight game due to unspecified personal reasons, though Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocols) will return to action. It's unclear when Irving is expected to retake the court for Brooklyn. Caris LeVert figures to handle the bulk of the point work for the Nets.