Irving has requested a trade from the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving has spent the last four seasons in Brooklyn, but he's had a tumultuous tenure with the team despite having plenty of stars around him. He missed significant time during the 2019-20 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery, and he was forced to miss most of the Nets' home games last year due to his vaccination status. The 30-year-old was also suspended eight games by the team earlier this season due to antisemitic remarks. His on-court results have been solid in recent weeks, as he's averaged 28.8 points, 6.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 37.6 minutes per game over 14 appearances since the start of the calendar year to help lead the Nets to a 31-20 record, putting them fourth in the Eastern Conference. However, the team has been playing without Kevin Durant (knee) and Ben Simmons (knee) recently, and Irving wants a change of scenery despite the team's success for most of the season. If the point guard isn't moved ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, he's informed the team that he plans to leave in free agency during the offseason.