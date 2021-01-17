Irving (health and safety protocols) was cleared to rejoin the Nets for team activities Saturday after completing a mandatory five-day quarantine, but head coach Steve Nash was unwilling to say when the point guard might be ready to return to game action, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. ""Hopefully, we're close," Nash said of Irving's return. "I can't really give you a firm update on that. We have to assess that as we go."

Before sitting out Saturday's 122-115 win over the Magic, Irving had missed five games while tending to an unspecified personal matter. While Irving now appears committed to playing, Nash indicated that the 28-year-old may need some time to ramp back up to game speed after nearly two weeks away. Brooklyn doesn't have an official practice Sunday, but Irving is expected to complete a private workout, which could be enough for the Nets to sign off on him playing in Monday's home game versus the Bucks. If Irving gets the green light to play, he would be joining a new-look backcourt featuring new acquisition James Harden, who posted a 32-point triple-double in his Nets debut Saturday.