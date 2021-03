Irving (personal) will be available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

The 29-year-old missed the past three games due to a personal issue, but he'll rejoin the Nets for Monday's matchup with Minnesota. Irving averaged 32.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.2 minutes over his previous five contests before the three-game absence.