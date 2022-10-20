Irving amassed 15 points (6-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 loss to New Orleans.

Irving was uncharacteristically poor from the field in the loss, going just 6-of-19, including 0-of-6 from the perimeter. Based on what know about Irving, he will aim to bounce back sooner rather than later. After a season full of uncertainty, he will be looking to shoulder a lot of the load moving forward, making him a fringe first-round talent, as long as he can stay healthy.