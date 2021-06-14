Irving (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bucks, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Based on how the injury looked, this isn't much of a surprise -- especially considering the Nets have only one day off before Tuesday night's contest. Coach Steve Nash said Monday that Irving had an MRI on his sprained right ankle, but he added that he has "no idea" whether the star guard will be able to return later in the series. With James Harden's (hamstring) status up in the air, there's a real chance the Nets could be without two of their three superstars for Game 5 -- and perhaps beyond. Expect Bruce Brown, Mike James and potentially Tyler Johnson to take on larger roles in Irving's absence.