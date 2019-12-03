Play

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out for road trip

Irving (shoulder) won't travel with the team to Atlanta or Charlotte and has yet to be cleared for contact, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Irving has been sidelined since mid-November due to a right shoulder injury, and while he remains without a timetable for a return, the team has officially ruled him out for the road trip. The team should have a better idea of when the star will return to action once he's cleared for contact.

More News
Our Latest Stories