Irving has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's contest versus the Wizards.

Irving wasn't listed on the team's initial injury report despite his request for a trade ahead of Thursday's deadline, but the star point guard has been added to the list as out due to calf soreness. It's likely more the case that the team wants to avoid an injury for Irving while pursuing trade talks, so it wouldn't be surprising if he sits until he finds a new home or the deadline passes without a deal. Irving's next theoretical opportunity to suit up surfaces Monday against the Clippers.