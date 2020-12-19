Irving had 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3PT), seven rebounds and five assists in Friday's 113-89 victory over the Celtics. He also had two steals, a block and four turnovers in the game.
Irving was once again solid in Brooklyn's final preseason game on Friday, and he led his team in rebounds. On Tuesday, the regular season begins with a clash against Golden State.
