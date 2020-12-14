Irving had 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-4 FT) and four assists in Sunday's preseason win over the Wizards.
Irving came out firing early, as he and Kevin Durant led the Nets to an 18-point lead at the end of the first period. Irving did all of his damage in the first two quarters before sitting the entire second half.
