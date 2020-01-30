Nets' Kyrie Irving: Scores 20 versus Pistons

Irving finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 win over the Pistons.

Irving returned to the lineup after sitting out Sunday's matchup versus the Knicks following the death of Kobe Bryant. Irving wasn't all that efficient in this one, amassing almost as many turnovers (four) as dimes, but he was able to lead his team to victory. His next two tilts are against two more poor defensive clubs (Bulls on Friday, Wizards on Saturday), so he could very well put together a big stat line in at least one of those.