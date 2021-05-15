Irving tallied 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 win over the Bulls.

The 29-year-old returned from a one-game absence after taking an elbow to the face Tuesday to score a team-high 22 points. Irving has enjoyed a productive month of May, averaging 28.2 points, 4.2 three-pointers, 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers over his last six games. The 10-year guard will look to continue his impressive play Sunday at home against the Cavaliers.