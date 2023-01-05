Irving provided 25 points (10-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Bulls.

The Nets ended their winning run with a disappointing loss to the Bulls, and while Irving had a disappointing performance from a shooting perspective, he still had a solid fantasy outing overall. He's now scored at least 25 points in five games in a row and is averaging 27.9 points per contest since the start of December, and is firmly entrenched as Brooklyn's second-best offensive threat behind Kevin Durant.