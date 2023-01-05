Irving provided 25 points (10-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Bulls.
The Nets ended their winning run with a disappointing loss to the Bulls, and while Irving had a disappointing performance from a shooting perspective, he still had a solid fantasy outing overall. He's now scored at least 25 points in five games in a row and is averaging 27.9 points per contest since the start of December, and is firmly entrenched as Brooklyn's second-best offensive threat behind Kevin Durant.
More News
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Comes close to double-double•
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Goes for 28 points Saturday•
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Season high from three in victory•
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving: No restrictions in return•
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Won't take floor Wednesday•