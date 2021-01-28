Irving recorded 26 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 42 minutes Wednesday in a 132-128 overtime win at Atlanta.

Irving again served as Brooklyn's tertiary scoring option behind former MVPs Kevin Durant and James Harden. But unlike his previous 6-of-17 shooting performance at Miami, he shot over 50 percent in all five periods and was incredibly consistent throughout Wednesday's game. Irving is showing no signs of decline in value, as he averaged 26.8 points across his first four games with both Durant and Harden.