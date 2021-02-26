Irving registered 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-92 win over Orlando.

Irving saw a slight drop in minutes due to the blowout nature of this game, but that didn't stop him from hitting his season average in scoring while also posting his second-highest assist total of the season. It hasn't hurt the team yet, but his struggles from downtown continued in this game as he's now 5-of-28 from three-point land over his last four games.