Nets' Kyrie Irving: Scores 33 in win over Portland

Irving contributed 33 points (12-27 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block across 38 minutes Friday against Portland.

Irving provided yet another stunning offensive display, topping 30 points for the fourth time this year. The veteran guard is exceeding the high expectations fantasy owners had of him entering the year and is averaging a stunning 31.9 points, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 1.3 steals in 34.4 minutes through eight games.