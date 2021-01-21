Irving notched 37 points (15-28 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal across 48 minutes in Wednesday's double-overtime loss against the Cavaliers.

The Nets might have surrendered 147 points to the Cavaliers, but Irving's return was a positive sign for Brooklyn -- he ended as the team's second-highest scorer behind Kevin Durant and looked comfortable alongside James Harden in the backcourt. Irving is not likely to surpass the 30-point mark on a nightly basis, but fantasy managers shouldn't experience a noticeable drop in production now that he has to share touches with both Harden and Durant.