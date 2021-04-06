Irving scored 40 points (15-28 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks.

James Harden exited the game after just four minutes due to a hamstring injury, leaving Irving as the primary driver of the offense with Kevin Durant (hamstring) also sidelined. Irving took advantage by reaching 40 points for the fourth time this season and has now also recorded at least seven assists in four consecutive contests. While he holds plenty of fantasy value based on his high skill level, Irving should see an increase in ball-handling and scoring opportunities if Harden is forced to miss further game action.