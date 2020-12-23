Irving posted 26 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes Tuesday in the Nets' 125-99 win over the Warriors.

Irving was unstoppable in the first half, pouring in 24 of his points during the first two quarters to give the Nets a commanding 63-45 lead into the intermission. The Nets built their lead to 28 by the end of the third quarter, allowing head coach Steve Nash to rest Irving and his other starters for the final 12 minutes. If Irving and Kevin Durant can both stay healthy this season, more blowouts like this could be in store, but the point guard otherwise shouldn't face any limitations with his playing time in competitive contests.