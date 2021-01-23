Irving had 38 points (14-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, one rebound and one block in Friday's 125-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

The absence of Kevin Durant (Achilles injury recovery) led to Irving being put in charge of Brooklyn's offense Friday. Like on Wednesday, he scored over 30 points with 24-plus shots against Cleveland. Though Irving was projected to receive a hit in his production following Brooklyn's acquisition of James Harden, he recorded season highs in points during both his first two games teaming up with the former MVP.