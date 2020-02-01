Nets' Kyrie Irving: Scores season-high 54 points

Irving exploded for 54 points (19-23 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 133-118 win over the Bulls.

Aside from notching his best scoring performance wearing a Nets uniform, this was one of Kyrie's most effective games in his career since he only missed two threes, two two-point shots and one free throw in the entire contest. Fantasy owners can't expect Irving to sniff the 50-point mark -- or even the 40-point threshold -- on a nightly basis, but he should remain Brooklyn's main scoring threat and go-to guy on offense as long as he's healthy.