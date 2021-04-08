Irving mustered 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, two rebounds and a block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Irving has been carrying the Nets offensively in the absence of James Harden (hamstring) and Kevin Durant, though the latter returned to action after missing 23 straight games and came off the bench in this one. Irving has scored 24 or more points in eight of his last nine games, and while his scoring figures are expected to take a dip with Durant now back in the mix, he should remain one of the Nets' most valuable players across most formats.