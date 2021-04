Irving mustered 28 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Raptors.

Irving was unable to repeat his performance from Tuesday -- both in terms of scoring output and efficiency -- but still ended two assists shy of a triple-double. Plus, the 11 boards tied his season-high mark in that department. As if that wasn't enough, Irving has scored at least 20 points in seven of his 10 games this month.