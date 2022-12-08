Irving ended with 33 points (14-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and four blocks across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 victory over the Hornets.

Irving scored 12 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets held on for the victory. It was his fifth 30-point performance of the season and first since Oct. 29. He missed six of his seven three-point attempts Wednesday, continuing his season-long struggles from beyond the arc as he's made just 31.5 percent of his tries so far.