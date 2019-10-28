Nets' Kyrie Irving: Scores well, but struggles from field

Irving delivered 37 points (11-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 134-133 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Irving's efficiency from the field left much to be desired, but on the back of two good shooting games to begin the season, he still maintains a 45.6 percent mark from the field to complement an elite 93.1 percent mark from the charity stripe. So long as health prevails, Irving looks like he could be poised for a career-best fantasy season thanks in large part to his sky-high usage rate. His current mark of 37.5 percent is nearly eight points better than the previous career high he established in 2017-18 with the Celtics.