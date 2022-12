Irving produced 32 points (11-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 40 minutes during Monday's 125-117 win over the Cavaliers.

Irving posted a season-best performance from deep while leading all players in Monday's game in threes made. Irving has scored 30 or more points with five or more threes in six games this year.