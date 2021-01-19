Irving (conditioning) was removed from the Nets' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Irving's removal from the report clears the way for him to make his return to action Wednesday after he missed the Nets' previous seven contests. He'll be making his first appearance alongside new acquisition James Harden, who's off to a fast start in Brooklyn, topping 30 points in both of his first two games. Expect Irving to start alongside Harden in what's suddenly the league's most potent scoring backcourt.