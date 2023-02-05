The Nets intend to keep Irving (calf/personal) sidelined until a trade is finalized ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Irving formally requested a trade from the Nets on Friday and was ruled out for Brooklyn's subsequent contest Saturday against the Wizards due to right calf soreness. However, his absence was likely not due to the injury at all, and instead, a way to avoid a potential injury that might nix any potential trade ahead of Thursday's deadline. Given Haynes' report, Irving will remain sidelined for at leas the next three games, and even if he isn't ultimately dealt, the eight-time All-Star may have played his last game with Brooklyn. According to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, Irving is reportedly prepared to sit out the remainder of the season fi the Nets aren't able to execute a trade prior to the deadline. Since putting in his trade request, the star point guard has reportedly drawn interest from the Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks and Suns, but Irving's inability to consistently stay on the court and out of drama may have significantly affected what sort of return Brooklyn can expect in any potential deal.