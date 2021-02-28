Nets head coach Steve Nash said he expects Irving (shoulder) to return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Even though the Nets' game Saturday against the Mavericks was a standalone contest rather than part of a back-to-back set, Irving was still held out of the 115-98 loss with what Nash termed as "maintenance" for the star guard's surgically-repaired right shoulder. Assuming he's able to make it through the Nets' morning shootaround Monday no worse for the wear, Irving should face no restrictions with his minutes versus San Antonio in Brooklyn's penultimate game before the All-Star break.