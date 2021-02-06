Irving (finger) is considered day-to-day, and coach Steve Nash expects him to play Tuesday at Detroit, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

The 28-year-old is sitting out Saturday's matchup with the Sixers due to a sprained right index finger, but he's expected to be back on the court after a few days to allow the swelling to subside. Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocols) is also unavailable, so the offense is slated to run through James Harden. Bruce Brown and Landry Shamet also figure to be more involved for the Nets with Irving sidelined at least one game.