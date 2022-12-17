Irving ended with 32 points (13-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-116 win over the Raptors.

Aside from leading the Nets in scoring, Irving came up clutch when the team needed him the most, as his game-winning step-back three-pointer was an absolute beauty. The veteran point guard has looked impressive since returning from the suspension that sidelined him for eight games earlier this season, but he has taken his play to a new level of late with 30 or more points in three of his last four appearances.