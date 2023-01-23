Irving recorded 38 points (12-22 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists across 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 win over the Warriors.

Irving has been on blistering form since missing one game against the Spurs on Jan. 17, reaching the 30-point mark and coming close to triple-doubles in each of his last three appearances. The veteran has been one of the most productive guards in the Eastern Conference this month and is averaging 28.3 points, 6.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field in nine January contests, and he has stepped his game up once Kevin Durant went down with a right knee sprain.