Irving produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals, three blocked shots and two assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers.

It wasn't Irving's best scoring night by any means, but he turned up the heat defensively with three steals and three blocked shots. Irving's shot volume is typically much higher, and his 11 attempts Sunday matched his second-lowest total of the season. He put up the ball 16 times with James Harden in the lineup against the Bulls, and once the playoffs begin, he'll likely get that volume back to a reasonable number.